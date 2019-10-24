Haryana Election Result | ML Khattar to stake claim to form govt, Dushyant Chautala's JJP may support BJP: Report

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala is leading in Uchana Kalan constituency, registering over 57 percent of the total votes polled.

Outgoing chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is going to stake claim to form the government in Haryana and Dushyant Chautala's JJP is set to support the party, sources have told News18.

Sources have also told the news channel that ML Khattar is going to meet Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya at 6pm.

Trends have indicated that the JJP will emerge as the kingmaker in Haryana, with the Congress and the BJP's competition going neck and neck.

The Congress is leading in 32 seats, while the BJP is leading in 38 seats. Meanwhile, the JJP has 10 seats.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda after winning from Garhi Sampla- Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district, had urged all the Opposition parties to come together so as to prevent the BJP from forming the government.