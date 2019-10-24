App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Election Result | ML Khattar to stake claim to form govt, Dushyant Chautala's JJP may support BJP: Report

The Congress is leading in 32 seats, while the BJP is leading in 38 seats. Meanwhile, the JJP has 10 seats

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala is leading in Uchana Kalan constituency, registering over 57 percent of the total votes polled.
Outgoing chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is going to stake claim to form the government in Haryana and Dushyant Chautala's JJP is set to support the party, sources have told News18.

Sources have also told the news channel that ML Khattar is going to meet Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya at 6pm.

Trends have indicated that the JJP will emerge as the kingmaker in Haryana, with the Congress and the BJP's competition going neck and neck.

Close

Read Also | With the state heading for Hung assembly, who will sit on CM's chair?

related news

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda after winning from Garhi Sampla- Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district, had urged all the Opposition parties to come together so as to prevent the BJP from forming the government.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #JJP #Politics

