Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Oct 25, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Election Result LIVE: BJP likely to form govt with Independents’ support

Live updates of the developments following the 2019 Haryana Vidhan Sabha election result

highlights

  • Oct 25, 09:02 AM (IST)
  • Oct 25, 08:45 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to hold a meeting with BJP Working President JP Nadda and party's Haryana In-charge Anil Jain today. (ANI)

  • Oct 25, 08:41 AM (IST)

    Haryana Assembly poll - Final tally

    BJP                 40
    Congress        31
    JJP                  10
    Independents   7
    Others               2

  • Oct 25, 08:14 AM (IST)

    Congress keeps post-poll options open in Haryana

    The Congress is adopting a wait-and-watch approach and has kept its post-poll options open in Haryana after the BJP failed to get a majority on its own in a hung verdict.
    Sources said the Congress is seeking to woo all other non-BJP parties and its leaders have appealed to them to come together in a bid to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from retaining power in the state. (PTI)

  • Oct 25, 08:11 AM (IST)

    Haryana verdict a moral defeat for BJP: Congress

    The Congress vote share is up nearly eight percentage points in this Haryana Assembly polls than 2014. For the state's main opposition party, hit by infighting that required a change in the state leadership ahead of the October 21 election, the results gave it a shot at power if the JJP extends support.
     In Delhi, Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma claimed that the Haryana verdict is a moral defeat for the BJP and what they stand for".

  • Oct 25, 08:07 AM (IST)
  • Oct 25, 08:06 AM (IST)

    The BJP's final tally came as a disappointment for a party that had won all 10 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and predicted that it will cross 75 seats this time in the assembly. In the polls, eight of 10 ministers fielded by the BJP lost.
    In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP cornered 58 percent of the vote share, which has now dropped to about 36.5 percent.
    Despite the loss of seats, this is still about three percentage points more than what the party got in the 2014 assembly polls -- a point stressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he spoke later to party workers in Delhi.

  • Oct 25, 08:02 AM (IST)

    Haryana gets hung assembly, BJP needs six more to form government

    Haryana has ended up with a hung assembly with the ruling BJP emerging as the largest party with 40 seats, but still six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government.
    The Congress won 31 seats, the Jannayak Janta Party 10, the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party one each. The Aam Aadmi Party, which contested 46 seats, was decimated.

