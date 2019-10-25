Haryana Election Result LIVE: BJP likely to form govt with Independents’ support

The BJP's final tally came as a disappointment for a party that had won all 10 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and predicted that it will cross 75 seats this time in the assembly. In the polls, eight of 10 ministers fielded by the BJP lost.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP cornered 58 percent of the vote share, which has now dropped to about 36.5 percent.

Despite the loss of seats, this is still about three percentage points more than what the party got in the 2014 assembly polls -- a point stressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he spoke later to party workers in Delhi.