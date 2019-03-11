Haryana election date for Lok Sabha polls 2019: Single phase voting on May 12

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of phase-wise and constituency-wise voting for Haryana in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11.

In the high-stakes battle, candidates from major political parties including the BJP and the Congress in Haryana will be contesting for 10 seats on May 12.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 full schedule: 7 phases from April 11, 35 states & UTs

The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states. Polling for the Assembly elections in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim — will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Poll Constituency name State Election date Phase Lok Sabha Ambala Haryana May-12 6 Lok Sabha Kurukshetra Haryana May-12 6 Lok Sabha Sirsa Haryana May-12 6 Lok Sabha Hisar Haryana May-12 6 Lok Sabha Karnal Haryana May-12 6 Lok Sabha Sonipat Haryana May-12 6 Lok Sabha Rohtak Haryana May-12 6 Lok Sabha Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Haryana May-12 6 Lok Sabha Gurgaon Haryana May-12 6 Lok Sabha Faridabad Haryana May-12 6

Let’s take a look at the constituency-wise voting dates for Lok Sabha polls in Haryana.