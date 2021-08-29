Haryana Deputy Chief Minister promises action against officer for telling cops to break' farmers heads

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday disapproved of the remarks of a duty magistrate who asked police to “break” farmers’ heads during their protest in Karnal and promised action against him.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday disapproved of the remarks of a duty magistrate who asked police to “break” farmers’ heads during their protest in Karnal and promised action against him.

A 2018-batch IAS officer, deputed as duty magistrate during the farmers'' protest in Karnal, was caught on camera asking police to “break farmers’ heads”.

Deputy CM-cum-JJP leader Chautala promised the action against the magistrate amid mounting opposition''s attack against the M L Khattar government over the Saturday lathicharge on farmers and their demand of strict action against the magistrate.

“The 2018-batch IAS officer''s video has gone viral. Using such a language by an IAS officer is condemnable,” said Chautala.

“I think during their training, officers are taught how to face such situations and how to maintain balance in their actions. But what he said clearly does not meet the ethical standards which are expected from such officers,” said Chautala, censuring the officer’s remark.

“Definitely, whatever action is deemed fit, the government will take it,” he said.

The deputy chief minister, however, also condemned the farmers'' violence, including stone-pelting at police, during their protest in Karnal.

“Do you support the kind of action which was seen from the other side?” he asked.

Referring to the Karnal incident, he said he was “saddened by the events” but questioned the ultimate motive of farmer leaders.

“I am saddened by the events, but I want to ask through the media where are those 40 leaders. After all, what is their ultimate motive?” he asked.

He also questioned why Haryana has been made the epicentre of protests.

Chautala asserted that there was "no insecurity or fear among farmers" over the farm laws but "some farm leaders and middlemen are fuelling the agitation using their shoulder".

“They want to weaken Haryana’s agrarian economy, they want to break its system. They want to put Haryana under turmoil. Why this movement is not going to Punjab, Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh, why are the people of Haryana being provoked?” he asked.

“Their aim is to destabilise the Haryana economy,” Chautala said.

He said “new mandis are being built in Haryana, crops are being procured at Minimum Support Price, what, after all, is the issue left here?”

The JJP leader said the Centre is even open to amendments in farm laws, but despite that, the unions are not coming forward for talks.

“Unless the talks are held, no solution can be found,” Chautala said.

He also insinuated that the farmers’ agitation in Haryana will last till the Punjab polls.

“It will become clear in five months if this prolonged agitation is not because of the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab,” he said