Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tests positive for COVID-19

"My COVID-19 test report has returned positive. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 like fever etc, but as the report is positive, I am self-isolating," he said in a message on Twitter.

PTI
File image
File image

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on October 6 said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright. Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.

"My COVID-19 test report has returned positive. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 like fever etc, but as the report is positive, I am self-isolating," he said in a message on Twitter.

Earlier, Chief Minister M L Khattar, some ministers, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Dushyant Chautala #Haryana #India

