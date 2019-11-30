App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Cong alleges Rs 5,000 cr 'mining scam' under Khattar-led govt; demands probe

Addressing reporters here, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also highlighted a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report that was tabled recently in the state assembly.

The Haryana Congress on Saturday alleged that a "mining scam" of Rs 5,000 crore had taken place under the previous BJP-led government in the state and demanded a probe into it by a sitting high court judge.

In the report the government auditor had reportedly detected a loss of Rs 1,476 crore in Haryana's Mines and Geology Department because of "irregularities" in execution of its projects, he said.

In the report the government auditor had reportedly detected a loss of Rs 1,476 crore in Haryana's Mines and Geology Department because of "irregularities" in execution of its projects, he said.

Surjewala also alleged that a "mining scam" of over Rs 5,000 crore had taken place during previous Manohar Lal Khattar-led regime and claimed that the CAG report had exposed the "nexus" between the Khattar government and mining contractors.

He demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge into the alleged scam.

"There is a mass bungling and loss to the state exchequer on part of collusion between politician, bureaucrats and mining mafia," alleged Surjewala who was accompanied by Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 02:07 pm

tags #Haryana mining scam

