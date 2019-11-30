Haryana Cong alleges Rs 5,000 cr 'mining scam' under Khattar-led govt; demands probe

The Haryana Congress on Saturday alleged that a "mining scam" of Rs 5,000 crore had taken place under the previous BJP-led government in the state and demanded a probe into it by a sitting high court judge.

Addressing reporters here, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also highlighted a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report that was tabled recently in the state assembly.

In the report the government auditor had reportedly detected a loss of Rs 1,476 crore in Haryana's Mines and Geology Department because of "irregularities" in execution of its projects, he said.

Surjewala also alleged that a "mining scam" of over Rs 5,000 crore had taken place during previous Manohar Lal Khattar-led regime and claimed that the CAG report had exposed the "nexus" between the Khattar government and mining contractors.

He demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge into the alleged scam.