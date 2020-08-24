Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for coronavirus

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet on August 24.

"I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," he tweeted.

Khattar had decided to self-isolate after Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had tested positive for the virus.