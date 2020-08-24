172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|haryana-cm-manohar-lal-khattar-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-5749191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for coronavirus

Manohar Lal Khattar had decided to self-isolate after Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had tested positive for the virus.

Moneycontrol News

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet on August 24.

"I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," he tweeted.

Khattar had decided to self-isolate after Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had tested positive for the virus.

Close
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.