you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 10:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana CM Khattar loses cool, threatens to ‘chop off’ supporter's head

Khattar, replying to a question about the video, said the party had ended such culture after coming to power

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lost his cool when supporters tried to place a crown on his head even as he held an axe during a rally.

"I will chop your head off," an irritated Khattar is heard saying in a video clip, which has also come to the notice of the opposition Congress.

The video was tweeted by senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on September 11.

Khattar, replying to a question about the video, said the party had ended such culture after coming to power.

"If someone, especially my party worker, tries to place a silver crown on my head, I will get angry and will not tolerate it. We have ended this culture after coming to power," he said, adding that the party worker did not have to feel bad about it.

In the clip, Khattar, standing atop an open mini-truck, was seen getting annoyed after an unidentified supporter tried placing the crown on his head during his recent 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

Holding the axe in his hand, which was given to him by someone from the public, the chief minister told the worker, "Gardan kaat doonga teri" (I will chop your head off).

Surjewala took a swipe at Khattar, asking why he was getting angry.

"Anger and arrogance is bad for health. He is telling his own supporter, 'gardan kaat doonga teri'. What will you do with the public then," he asked in the tweet.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Manohar Lal Khattar

