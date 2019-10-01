App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar declares assets worth Rs 1.27 crore

According to the affidavit, his moveable assets grew from Rs 8,29,952 in 2014 to Rs 94,00,985 this year. It included his bank deposits and cash in hand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the assembly polls from Karnal, declared assets worth Rs 1.27 crore.

In an affidavit filed before the returning officer in Karnal, from where he is seeking re-election, 65-year-old Khattar declared moveable assets worth Rs 94 lakh and immoveable worth Rs 33 lakh.

In the immoveable assets, Khattar has inherited a piece of agricultural land worth Rs 30 lakh at his native Binyani village in Rohtak district.

He does not possess any non-agricultural land or commercial property but has a 800 sq feet house at Binyani village.

It has a market value of Rs 3 lakh, the same as the previous poll affidavit.

He does not have any criminal case against him and was never convicted in any case, states the affidavit.

The chief minister, who does not own any vehicle, has shown his educational qualification as a graduate from Delhi University and has Rs 15,000 cash in hand.

There are no loans/dues/liabilities outstanding against him.

There are also no outstanding dues in respect of rent, electricity, water and telephone charges for the accommodation provided to him in Chandigarh's Sector 3.

Khattar, a bachelor, who in his 2014 affidavit had declared himself as an "agriculturist" who took tuitions as well, has now shown himself as an MLA by profession.

Khattar has declared salary as his source of income and filed income tax returns of Rs 28.95 lakh in 2018-19, Rs 31.39 lakh in 2017-18, Rs 34.86 lakh in 2016-17 and Rs 6.21 lakh in 2015-2016.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Haryana #Manohar Lal Khattar #Politics

