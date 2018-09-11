App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces cut in power tariffs

He said that the reduced tariff would ensure saving of Rs 437 per month to consumers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced relief for power consumers in the state. Khattar announced to reduce the power tariff on monthly consumption of up to 200 units from Rs 4.50 per unit to Rs 2.50 per unit.

Announcing further relaxation for the people belonging to poor families, Khattar while speaking in the State Assembly, said that in case a family limits its monthly electricity consumption up to 50 units, the electricity rate would then be applicable at the rate of Rs 2 per unit.

He said that the reduced tariff would ensure saving of Rs 437 per month to consumers.

The chief minister said that "it is a historic decision" and would benefit 41.53 lakh domestic consumers in the state.

He said that with these announcements he had fulfilled his earlier promise to reduce power tariffs in the State.

He also announced that free of cost electricity connections would be provided to those 'dhanis' (hamlets) in the state which are situated within one kilometer of 'Lal Dora' of villages.

Lal Dora refers to land that is part of the village 'abadi' (habitation) and is used for non-agricultural purposes only.

The chief minister said another scheme is also under the active consideration of the state government under which a cluster of 11 houses within one km radius would be provided free of cost electricity connection, who will apply for the same.

"The aim of the state government is to ensure that each household in the state has electricity connection," he added.

He said that during the last about four years, the state government has taken several initiatives for various sections of the society.

Meanwhile, with a view to address the problem of air pollution due to burning of agriculture residue and ensure additional income to farmers, the Haryana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited for the setting up of 100 kilo litre per day capacity ethanol Plant at village Bohli in district Panipat, Khattar informed the State Assembly.

He said that as per the MOU, the agriculture residue of 50 km area would be collected for producing ethanol.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 08:51 pm

