App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana CM launches portal to bring all types of enterprises on a single platform

The HUM portal will also enable registration of labour engaged by the enterprises, creating a database of all employees engaged in industrial enterprises in Haryana, it said.

PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a portal aimed at bringing all types of enterprises registered in the state on a single platform. The Haryana Udhyam Memorandum (HUM) portal will provide a unique identification number to all enterprises -- shops, MSMEs, large and mega industries -- to enable permissions and services from the government to be provided in an integrated manner, an official release said here.

The HUM portal will also enable registration of labour engaged by the enterprises, creating a database of all employees engaged in industrial enterprises in Haryana, it said.

The database will also obtain details of migrant workers.

Close

The HUM unique identification number would form the primary key for integrating services and data in respect of Haryana and enable better planning and support.

related news

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce and Labour and Employment Departments, was also present on this occasion.

The statement said that the portal has been developed as per the chief minister's vision to bring all types of industries -- micro, small, medium and large enterprises -- registered in Haryana on a single platform.

"It is a user-friendly portal and for registration, the industries are required to fill up basic details. The registered enterprises would also have to upload the basic details of their employees engaged in the enterprises," the statement said.

The chief minister said that it would help create a complete database of all types of industries registered in Haryana as well as employees working in it.

The database would help the state government in formulating welfare policies, he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 08:16 am

tags #coronavirus #Haryana #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0: SOPs may lead to rise in maintenance costs by 15-20% in malls

Unlock 1.0: SOPs may lead to rise in maintenance costs by 15-20% in malls

School @ Home: The pros and cons of online schooling

School @ Home: The pros and cons of online schooling

Coronavirus India News LIVE | Delhi sees COVID-19 recovery rate fall below 40 percent; death toll in the city at 708

Coronavirus India News LIVE | Delhi sees COVID-19 recovery rate fall below 40 percent; death toll in the city at 708

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.