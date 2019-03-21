Haryana-based Smast Bharatiya Party merges with Congress

Haryana-based Smast Bharatiya Party Wednesday announced its merger with the Congress, saying it supports the national party's secular ideals and ideology. Smast Bharatiya Party chief Sudesh Aggarwal and his wife Neelam announced the merger at a function at the Congress headquarters here.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Legislature Party leader Kiran Chaudhary, state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, former Haryana home minister Subhash Batra and AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik were present at the function and welcomed them into the Congress fold.

Hooda said the merger will help strengthen the Congress further and all the leaders in the state would unitedly fight the BJP.

Wasnik alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a threat to democracy and the country, and proved to be a "dream merchant".

People are now realising that he sold "false dreams", he said.

Sources said CLP leader Chaudhary helped initiate the merger of the party with the Congress. Both Chaudhary and Sudesh Aggarwal hail from Bhiwani district.

Sudesh Aggarwal was a non-resident Indian and came back to the country in the early 2000s. He initially established an NGO and later contested polls but has not won.