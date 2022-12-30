 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Haryana athletics coach accuses sports minister of sexual misconduct, BJP leader refutes charge

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

Speaking to reporters at his official residence in the evening, Singh referred to the accusations being made by the woman from the INLD office, and called it a conspiracy.

Representative image (Illustration by Suneesh K)

A junior athletics coach of Haryana on Thursday accused Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual misconduct, a charge the BJP leader refuted as baseless and called for an independent probe.

The woman alleged that Singh, a former hockey captain and sitting BJP MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra, had first seen her at a gym and then contacted her on Instagram.

She, however, claimed that she did not have a record of the messages as Singh sent them in 'disappearing mode'. The coach levelled the allegations during a press conference held at the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) office here.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence in the evening, Singh referred to the accusations being made by the woman from the INLD office, and called it a conspiracy.

He said he would lodge a complaint against her for tarnishing his image. The coach claimed that the minister kept insisting that they meet up. "He messaged me on Instagram and said my national games certificate is pending and wanted to meet in this regard," she added.

"Unfortunately, my certificate has been misplaced by my federation and I have been taking it up with the authorities concerned.” The woman said she then agreed to meet him at his residence-cum-camp office here with some other documents she had, and alleged that when she went there, the minister indulged in sexual misconduct.