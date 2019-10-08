App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Rs 2.68 crore unaccounted cash seized

Besides, illicit liquor and drugs worth over Rs 7 crore have also been seized during the period after the polls were announced on September 21

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Wikimedia Commons
Representative image: Wikimedia Commons

Over Rs 2.68 crore unaccounted cash has been seized from different places of Haryana after the model code of conduct came into force in view of the October 21 Assembly polls.

Besides, illicit liquor and drugs worth over Rs 7 crore have also been seized during the period after the polls were announced on September 21.

"Liquor, cash and drugs amounting to Rs 9,67,05,130 has been seized by the police and Excise Department in Haryana," an official statement said here on Tuesday.

Close

Fake currency notes having a face value of Rs 49,62,000 have also been seized by the police.

related news

A total 1,45,483 litres of liquor has been seized by the excise and police departments, costing about Rs 3 crore.

Until October 7, the police department had seized about Rs 2.68 unaccounted cash.

Besides, drugs and other intoxicants worth Rs 3.63 crore have been seized by the flying squad and the static surveillance teams.

As many as 1,17,867 licensed arms have been deposited by the people in their nearest police stations. Apart from this, the police have also seized 173 unlicensed weapons.

Over 430 police check posts have been set up at various places in the state.

The statement said that the police have seized 92,787 bottles of country-made liquor, 56,516 bottles of Indian-made Foreign Liquor, 4004 bottles of beer, 656.57 kg hemp, 134.89 kg poppy husk, 1.36 kg heroin, 9.280 kg opium and 2.16 kg smack.

Assembly Elections 2019: For the latest news, views and updates, click here

First Published on Oct 8, 2019 08:41 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

