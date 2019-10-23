Haryana Assembly Election: Re-polling underway in 5 booths

Re-polling got underway in five polling booths in as many Assembly constituencies of Haryana on October 23.

Some "shortcomings" were noticed after which re-polling was ordered in these booths, Haryana’s joint Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr Inder Jeet had said on October 22.

The re-polling is being held in booth number 71 of Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency in Jind district, 161 of Beri constituency in Jhajjar district, 28 of Narnaul Assembly constituency in Narnaul district, 18 of Kosli in district Rewari and booth number 113 of Prithla in Faridabad district.

Voting began at 7.00 am and will conclude at 6.00 pm on October 23.

Haryana had headed for polling on October 21, along with Maharashtra. Couting of votes will happen on October 24.

(With inputs from PTI)