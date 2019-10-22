App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Assembly Election: Manohar Lal Khattar thanks voters after exit polls predict BJP win

Exit polls have forecast a facile victory for the ruling BJP in the state and a rout for its rivals, led by the Congress

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reacting to the exit polls predicting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power with a bigger mandate in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked the voters October 21 evening and said the workers of the saffron party had worked very hard.

The exit polls have forecast a facile victory for the ruling BJP in the state and a rout for its rivals, led by the Congress.

On the exit polls giving a clear edge to the party in Haryana, Khattar said he wanted to thank every voter for this as also the party workers, who had worked very hard during the entire poll campaign.

Close

Reacting to the predictions, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "I do not believe in exit polls, I believe in the exact poll results."

related news

"According to the feedback I have got and on the basis of my tours across the state ahead of polling, I can say that on October 24, when the results are declared, the Congress will get a majority and form the government," he told reporters in his home constituency in Rohtak.

Asked to comment on Hooda predicting a Congress win, Khattar told reporters here that "by noon on October 24, there will be a fair indication of what the poll results will be. If, for two days, they want to live under this illusion, I have no objection".

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP currently has 48 members. The saffron party had, for the first time, formed government in Haryana on its own strength in 2014.

Assembly Elections 2019: For the latest news, views and updates, click here

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 10:08 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Manohar Lal Khattar #Politics

