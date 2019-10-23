App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Assembly Election: BJP, Congress in close race, suggests India Today-Axis My India exit poll

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, both BJP and Congress are predicted to fall just short of the majority mark of 46

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll for the 2019 Haryana state elections, released on October 22, predicted a hung Assembly. The exit poll results are significantly different from what most of the other polls have suggested.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, there is a tight race between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress.

The poll predicts BJP winning 32-44 seats and the Congress winning 30-42 seats. Both parties, with these numbers, would fall just short of the majority mark of 46. Haryana has a total of 90 Assembly seats.

The survey has also predicted that Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) could win six to 10 seats. JJP was formed by Dushyant Chautala after breaking away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Others are likely to bag six to 10 seats too.

In terms of the vote share, BJP is predicted to secure 33 percent votes. This is followed by Congress’ 32 percent and JJP’s 14 percent. Others could secure 21 percent votes.

In 2014, BJP won 47 seats, INLD 19 seats, and Congress and others 15 and nine seats respectively.

Most of the other exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in Haryana and in Maharashtra with its allies.

The News18-IPSOS exit poll has projected 75 and 10 seats for BJP and Congress respectively.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 09:14 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Haryana #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

