you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Oct 09, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Assembly Election LIVE: Amit Shah to kick off BJP’s campaign with 3 rallies today

Live updates of the 2019 Haryana Vidhan Sabha election campaign

highlights

  • Oct 09, 09:52 AM (IST)

    Both, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are star campaigners for the BJP.

    Union Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah will kick off his campaign in Haryana with three rallies today in Kaithal, Bhiwani and Rohtak districts.

  • Oct 09, 09:50 AM (IST)

    Voters and polling facilities

    The Election Commission (EC) will set up 95,473 polling stations for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra. About 19,425 polling stations will be set up for nearly 1.83 crore voters in Haryana.

  • Oct 09, 09:49 AM (IST)

    Important dates to watch out for in Haryana:

    > Issue of notification: September 27
    > Last date of nomination: October 4
    > Scrutiny of nominations: October 5
    > Last date of withdrawal of candidature: October 7
    > Voting: October 21
    > Counting of votes: October 24

  • Oct 09, 09:49 AM (IST)

    Here’s a quick lowdown on the political situation in Haryana

    Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in the northern state after completion of its full five year term.

    BJP is being challenged by a fractured opposition comprising of the Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). INLD and JJP are led by Om Prakash Chautala and Dushyant Chautala, respectively. There are several other smaller parties in fray, such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

  • Oct 09, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Haryana will head for voting on October 21, along with Maharashtra. Polling will happen in a single phase. Counting of votes in both states will happen on October 24.

  • Oct 09, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Elections are being held for a total of 90 seats in the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

  • Oct 09, 09:48 AM (IST)

    The tenure of the sitting Haryana Legislative Assembly will end on November 2. This election is to election a new Legislative Assembly. All election-related exercises are likely to conclude before Diwali.

  • Oct 09, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the 2019 Haryana Assembly election. This LIVE blog will bring you the latest and key updates from the campaign trail.

    Stay tuned for more.

