Haryana Assembly Election LIVE: Amit Shah to kick off BJP’s campaign with 3 rallies today

Here’s a quick lowdown on the political situation in Haryana

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in the northern state after completion of its full five year term.

BJP is being challenged by a fractured opposition comprising of the Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). INLD and JJP are led by Om Prakash Chautala and Dushyant Chautala, respectively. There are several other smaller parties in fray, such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).