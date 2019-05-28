Harsimrat Kaur Badal wants PM Modi to take up Guru Nanak palace demolition issue with Pakistan

Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strongly take up with his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan the issue of partial demolition of Guru Nanak Palace in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The centuries-old palace was partially demolished by a group of vandals who also sold its precious windows and doors in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Harsimrat said Sikhs are deeply anguished over the incident and she joins the community in condemning the act.

"I join the #Sikh community in condemning the demolition of historical #GuruNanakPalace in #Pakistan's #Punjab province by some vandals in connivance with Auqaf authorities. As #Sikhs are deeply anguished, I urge @narendramodi ji to strongly take it up with Pak PM @ImranKhanPTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf),” she tweeted.

The walls of the four-storey building had pictures of Sikh founder Guru Nanak as well as of various Hindu rulers. The "Palace of Baba Guru Nanak", said to have been built over four centuries ago, was frequented by a number of Sikhs from across the world including India, a report in Pakistan media said.

The group of locals not only partially demolished the structure allegedly with connivance of auqaf department officials but also sold its precious windows, doors and ventilators, the report said.