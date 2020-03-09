App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Harsh Vardhan says prepared to deal with coronavirus, Health Ministry sending directives to states

The health minister chaired a review and coordination meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, mayors of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi and senior officials of various departments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on March 9 said the government is prepared to deal with novel coronavirus and his ministry is sending directives, including guidelines, to states in all the languages on ways to contain it.

"We are sending detailed guidelines to all states on ways to contain coronavirus. Have asked states to strengthen laboratories and manpower to effectively deal with coronavirus and form early rapid action teams," Vardhan told reporters adding, that the government is prepared to deal with the infection.

The health minister chaired a review and coordination meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, mayors of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi and senior officials of various departments.

Vardhan stressed on coordinated action between all concerned departments and agencies for activities such as contact tracing, community surveillance, hospital management, identification of isolation wards, ensuring adequate personal protection equipment and masks and risk communication for mass awareness.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Harsh Vardhan #Health Minister #India

