you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Harsh Vardhan releases National Digital Health Blueprint, seeks inputs from stakeholders

The NDHB focuses on providing an efficient and affordable health coverage through a wide-range of data and infrastructure services by leveraging open digital systems that will ensure security and privacy of personal information.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on july 15 released the National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB), which aims to create a national digital health eco-system, in public domain and sought inputs from various stakeholders on its vision.

The NDHB focuses on providing an efficient and affordable health coverage through a wide-range of data and infrastructure services by leveraging open digital systems that will ensure security and privacy of personal information, Vardhan said.

He said the government is committed to ensuring high-quality healthcare for all.

He appealed to all the stakeholders to provide their valuable feedback and inputs to make this "digital revolution" more inclusive and collaborative.

The report can be accessed at www.mohfw.gov.in for eliciting feedback or inputs or comments from all stakeholders in the next three weeks.

"The digital health interventions are accelerating this transformation and have a huge potential for supporting universal health coverage (UHC). India has everything that can help it achieve health for all," Vardhan said.

The National Digital Health Blueprint is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach each individual of this country with services at their doorstep under the Digital India programme, he said.

Stressing on the integration of various digital health services, Vardhan said the need of the hour is to create an ecosystem which can integrate the existing health information systems and show a clear path for upcoming programmes for ensuring interoperability of Electronic Health Record (EHR).

"We have made a mark in history by launching Ayushman Bharat Yojana which is operational on a robust IT Platform. Other IT enabled schemes like Reproductive Child Healthcare, NIKSHAY etc are also benefitting the patients at right time with right service delivery," he said.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 06:25 pm

