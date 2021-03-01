Harsh Goenka on how he was able to get the COVID-19 vaccine

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka (Image: LinkedIn)

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of the RPG Enterprises, said on February 27 that he had taken the COVID-19 vaccine over two weeks ago and that he had no side effects.

In a tweet, Goenka urged people not to hesitate and “take the syringe”, calling it a “life saver”.

“Almost painless prick, minor feverish feeling, some headache for some time. In 48 hours, totally normal. Most others had no after effects at all,” he added.

However, what caught social media users’ attention was Goneka saying he was administered the vaccine “officially”.

In response to the tweet, many Twitter users wondered how Goenka was able to take the Covishield vaccine when the nationwide vaccination drive was still restricted to healthcare and frontline workers.

Some asked him how he could possibly “qualify as a frontline worker” citing his Wikipedia page as saying that he was an economic graduate from Kolkata and an MBA from Switzerland.

One user asked if he was given a choice between Oxford University/AstraZeneca-developed and Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Responding to some of these tweets, Goenka said he was “not up for interrogation”.

India began its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority being given to healthcare and frontline workers. However, starting March 1, everyone above the age of 60 years and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine for free at government facilities and for a charge at a number of private hospitals. Private hospitals have been allowed to charge up to Rs 250 per dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.