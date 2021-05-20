Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce COVID relief centre in Mumbai on third wedding anniversary

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation plans to build a Community Relief Centre in India as the second wave of COVID-19 ravages the country. The announcement came on May 19 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The Community Relief Centre will be built in collaboration with World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Mumbai. "In support of India, Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen are focusing on the long-term needs of local communities," the statement read.

Mumbai will be the third location in a series of four Community Relief Centers that the organisation has committed to develop in regions disproportionately affected by natural disasters. The other two centres are in the Commonwealth of Dominica and Puerto Rico.

"This new relief centre will be established in Mumbai, which is also home to Myna Mahila, an Indian NGO focused on women’s health and employment opportunities, which The Duchess of Sussex has supported for many years," the statement added.

Myna Mahila was among the seven foundations to receive donations from guests at the Royal wedding in 2018 and Markle witnessed its work first hand when she visited Mumbai in 2017.

"As part of WCK’s ongoing philanthropic partnership with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s non-profit Archewell Foundation, we are working together to support India’s urgent and immediate relief needs and helping to build resilience through the creation of a Community Relief Center in India," WCK noted.