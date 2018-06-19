Harley Davidson owner taken for a ride, as a potential buyer flees away with the bike

Ajay Singh, a resident of Palam Vihar, Sector 34, Gurugram ended up losing his Harley-Davidson bike worth Rs 10 lakh to a test ride by a potential buyer he met through an online marketplace. The accused, Rahul Nagar, has been booked by the police for stealing the bike.

As per a report by The Times of India, Rahul approached the seller via an online platform in the pretext of buying a second hand Harley Davidson motorcycle. He even paid a token amount of Rs 7,000 to the victim. Singh had posted an advertisement on the online platform on June 13, and he got a message from a potential buyer the very next day. Nagar expressed his interest in the bike, following which both the men connected on Whatsapp.

Later, Nagar said that he wanted to physically inspect the bike before sealing the deal. In his statement, the victim said: "He met me at Cyber Hub around 11.30am, inspected the bike and said he will revert soon. He spoke in fluent English. He had extensive knowledge of motorcycles and seemed like a genuine buyer." He further added that the accused introduced himself as a marble businessman hailing from Agra.

They later met in sector 34 where the accused wanted to check the history of the bike at the official Capital Harley-Davidson showroom. Singh said, "After he inquired with the staff about the bike’s history, we closed the deal at Rs 7 lakh, he gave me the token amount, and asked for a test-ride".

However, when the accused didn't return from his 'test ride' for several minutes, Singh tried calling his phone number, but calls went unanswered. And within few minutes, the phone was switched off. After checking the showroom's CCTV footage, Singh filed an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC. Investigation is underway, based on the CCTV footage and description given by the victim.