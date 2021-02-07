Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: COVID-19 test report, medical certificate, other mandatory documents you need to visit

Representative Image

Pilgrims will now need a pass to visit Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021, which is scheduled to begin on March 11. To avail the passes, people will have to submit a negative COVID-19 test, medical certificate and ID proof, as per a senior official.

The passes will be issued by the authorities only after submission of the requisite documents, said Haridwar DM C Ravishankar, adding that pilgrims without a valid pass will be denied entry.

Read | Tejas Superfast Express restarts, 18 trains to run for Kumbh Mela 2021: Check details



Haridwar district administration has demanded 70,000 doses of COVID vaccines to vaccinate personnel posted on Kumbh Mela duty. The vaccination drive will begin on Monday: District Magistrate C Ravishankar

— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

The Haridwar district administration has also sought 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate personnel to be posted on Kumbh Mela duty, Ravishankar said.

The vaccination drive will begin on February 8, he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

As per an SOP issued by the Union Health Ministry, devotees who wish to attend the Kumbh Mela have to bring a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test report. The RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of the date of the visit.

Read: Negative RT-PCR report must for devotees coming for Kumbh in Haridwar

Devotees must also register with the Uttarakhand government and obtain a compulsory medical certificate from the nearest community Health centre district hospital and medical college in their state.

As far as possible, people must maintain a six-feet distance in public places and wear masks, the SOP stated. Mask dispensing kiosks at government-approved rates may be set up at entry points and parking lots. Provision should be kept for distribution of free masks to those who cannot afford them, it said.

Enforcement agencies have been told to levy penalties on those not wearing masks or face covers or for not following physical distancing norms, the SOP stated.

The Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021 is scheduled to begin from March 11 and will conclude on April 27.