Hardik vows to continue fast for quota; more support pours in

As his hunger strike entered the third day, Patidar leader Hardik Patel vowed to continue his fast till his demands for quota for his community members and loan waiver for Gujarat farmers were met.

The Patidar quota stir spearhead, who received more support for his agitation, hit out at the BJP government, alleging the prevailing situation in Gujarat is "worse than what it was during the British Raj".

Apart from 28 Congress MLAs, Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, met Hardik Patel at his residence near here, where he is on an indefinite fast. The leaders extended their support to him.

Patil is a leader of the Loktantrik Janata Dal.

Talking to the media, Hardik Patel claimed a large number of his supporters are trying to reach his residence, but the police are preventing them from coming.

"Even sitting MLAs are being prevented from coming to my residence. This BJP government and its police are trying their best to stop this agitation. This situation is worse than what it was during the British Raj," he alleged.

"I know the police are working at the behest of the BJP government. But, I want to tell you that no one can stop us now. I am still fit and my hunger strike will continue till both my demands are met," he said.

The 25-year-old Patidar leader urged his supporters to sit on fast at their respective villages and towns if they are unable to reach his residence.

The Congress MLAs reached Hardik Patel's residence this evening and extended their support.

One of the MLAs, Lalit Kagathara, said Hardik Patel has taken up the cause of farmers because the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, affiliated to the RSS, has been keeping mum on the issue.

"We have extended our support to Hardik to establish the democratic values. It is shocking to see that the BJP government is snatching the rights of a citizen to sit on fast. This is an unimaginable situation," Kagathara claimed.

Other Congress MLAs termed the denial of permission to Hardik Patel to hold the fast in public places as the "murder of democracy".

Hardik Patel started his hunger strike on August 25, the third anniversary of his mega pro-quota rally in Ahmedabad that had turned violent.

He is demanding a loan waiver for Gujarat farmers and inclusion of his community in the OBC category to facilitate reservation for its members in government jobs and education.

Hardik Patel launched his fast from his residence after authorities in Ahmedabad as well as Gandhinagar refused to allot a place for the hunger strike.