Hardik Patel's fast enters 17th day, Jignesh Mevani says govt must hold talks

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani demanded that the BJP government in Gujarat talk to Hardik Patel, whose indefinite fast for quota for the Patidar community and farm loan waiver entered the 17th day on September 10.

Mevani, an independent MLA, met Patel and extended support to his agitation. He is on fast at his house since August 25 for quota and farm loan waiver.

"The government should put aside its ego and hold talks with Hardik on the issue of farm loan waiver. I urged Hardik to explore other means of agitation if the government does not pay heed. But Hardik is firm on continuing the fast," said Mevani.

He also accused the police of preventing Patel's supporters from meeting their leader.

Before Mevani's arrival, Patel had a spat with policemen when one of his relatives was allegedly stopped from meeting him.

Learning that his relative was stopped at the main entrance of the colony, Patel sat in a car and reached there and ticked off the policemen saying "never stop my relatives".

Patel also urged his supporters who are fasting to show solidarity with him to end their hunger strike.

"People are observing fast at 4,670 villages across the state in my support. I urge these youths to end their fast. I am confident that people are now awakened about the issues of reservation and farm loan waiver. This is the beginning of a mass revolution," he said in a statement.

Patel was admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated Friday, on the 14th day of the fast. After spending two days in the hospital, he returned to his house and continued the hunger strike.

While he had started taking liquids and was administered glucose at the hospital, he has claimed that he has not taken any solid food.