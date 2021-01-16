MARKET NEWS

Hardik, Krunal Pandya’s father passes away

Himanshu Pandya had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons Hardik and Krunal.

PTI
January 16, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST
Image: Instagram/hardikpandya93

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal's father Himanshu has passed away. Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, has left the bio-bubble created for the tournament to be with his family, association secretary Ajit Lele told PTI.

Hardik is not playing the national T20 tournament as he is preparing for the white-ball series against England. Himanshu had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons.

Krunal scored a match-winning 76 in the opening game against Uttarakhand and has also taken four wickets in the first three games.

"Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two," Indian captain Virat Kohli said in a tweet.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter and paid his condolences. "Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7," tweeted Pathan, himself a former Baroda captain.

"Terrible news for the Pandya family. Heart goes out to @hardikpandya7 and @krunalpandya24. You told me of the role your father played in you guys becoming the cricketers you did. Wish you strength," cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 16, 2021 12:35 pm

