Ease of Living Index 2020: Bengaluru tops the list, Pune comes second

Hardeep Singh Puri

Bengaluru has been ranked first in the Ease of Living Index 2020 among Indian cities with a population of over a million launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on March 4, while Shimla has been ranked on top in cities with a population of less than a million.

According to the ministry, in cities with population of more than one million people, Pune has been ranked second and Ahmedabad third, followed by Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore and Vadodara.

The Ease of Living Index has been the lowest in Bareilly, Dhanbad and Srinagar under this category.

Among the cities having a population of less than one million, Bhubaneshwar and Silvassa have garnered the second and the third ranks, followed by Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar and Gurugram.

The Index has been the lowest in Namchi, Satna and Muzaffarpur under this category.

A total of 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said, “The ranking system harnesses the idea of competitiveness to propel cities into performing better with the aim to climb higher on the rankings."

The Ease of Living 2020 Citizen Perception Survey was conducted from January 16, 2020 till March 20, 2020. A total of 32.2 lakh citizens residing across the 111 cities that participated in the survey gave their considered feedback using various channels. The data for the survey was captured both online and offline.

This survey sought to directly capture perception of citizens with respect to quality of life in their cities.