Hardeep Singh Puri justifies CAA with Afghanistan-Taliban crisis

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri cited the problems faced by Sikh and Hindu communities in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country to stress the need for enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on August 22.

The minister took to Twitter and shared a media report on the evacuation of 168 people, including 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, and said the two communities were going through a “harrowing time”.



Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act.#CAA#Sikhs

“Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood and the way Sikhs and Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act,” Puri tweeted.

In the morning, a total of 168 people, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were flown out of Kabul to Hindon airbase near Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as the chaos continued at the airport in the Afghan capital.

The 168 people evacuated from Kabul included Afghan lawmakers Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa and their families, reported news agency PTI.



Evacuation continues!

In total, India evacuated 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its mission to bring back Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul on the day.

There is a scramble by various nations to rescue their citizens from the war-ravaged country in the wake of deteriorating security situation and increasing Taliban hostilities.

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

The crisis in Afghanistan has brought the controversial CAA again into discourse as the law aims to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who arrived in India before the end of December 2014.