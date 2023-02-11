 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates G20 International Food Festival in Delhi

Feb 11, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated a two-day G20 International Food Festival at the Talkatora Stadium. The theme of the festival is 'Taste the World', where four G20 countries will be participating.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on February 11 inaugurated a two-day G20 International Food Festival at the Talkatora Stadium. The theme of the festival being organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is 'Taste the World'.

Four G20 countries — China, Turkiye, Japan and Mexico — are participating in the festival. Visitors will be able to try out cuisines from 14 Indian states and Union territories — Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Manipur and Meghalaya.

More than 11 renowned hotels, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, The Connaught, Taj Ambassadors, Le Meridian, ITC Maurya and The Park, will present their signature food items at the event.

