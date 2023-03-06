 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hardeep Singh Puri asks officials to revisit provision of Metro Act to ensure no metro properties can be attached

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST

This comes days after the Delhi HC asked the Centre to decide on the issue of granting sanction for attaching moveable and immovable assets of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for paying the unpaid amount of arbitral award to Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that any adverse outcome leading to a situation where the public utility grinds to a standstill could lead to a serious law-and-order problem across the length of the metro network of nearly 400 kilometres.

Asserting that Delhi Metro is the lifeline of the national capital and adjoining regions, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has directed officials to revisit a Metro Railways Act provision to ensure no properties or bank accounts of the metro can be attached ever.

The noting was made by Puri in the document attached in an additional affidavit filed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the Delhi High Court on March 3.

He refused to give permission to attach properties of Delhi Metro, saying it has become the lifeline of Delhi and the National Capital Region with the livelihood of lakhs of people depending on it.

