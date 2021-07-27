MARKET NEWS

Harappan city of Dholavira declared UNESCO World Heritage Site

Dholavira, which is one of the five largest Harappan sites, is believed to be one of the grandest cities of the time and is the most important archaeological site belonging to the Indus Valley Civilization that is located in present-day India.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST
Ruins of the Harappan city (Image: UNESCO/Twitter)

Ruins of the Harappan city (Image: UNESCO/Twitter)


The village of Dholavira in the Kutch district of Gujarat just got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Celebrating the announcement, the official 'India at UNESCO' Twitter page wrote: “Twin Joy!!! Historic Bronze Age Ancient City of Dholavira gets inscribed on the World Heritage List at the 44th Session of the World Heritage Committee.”

Dholavira, which is one of the five largest Harappan sites, is believed to be one of the grandest cities of the time and is the most important archaeological site belonging to the Indus Valley Civilization that is located in present day India.

Dholavira – the latest addition to the UNESCO World Heritage site was discovered by JP Joshi of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 1967-68.

Telangana’s Ramappa Temple was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site earlier this year.

According to the Government of India’s Ministry of Culture, ‘Dholavira: A Harappan City’ was submitted for the nomination of World Heritage Site in 2019-2020.

The World Heritage Committee’s 44th session chaired from Fuzhou (China) was reviewing the nominations.
