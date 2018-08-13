App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 03:45 PM IST

Hapur lynching: A look at the story so far

The apex court said it will next hear the matter on August 28.

Moneycontrol News

Moneycontrol News 

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Meerut Inspector General of Police to ensure witness protection in the Hapur lynching case and submit a report on the incident.

The apex court said it will next hear the matter on August 28.

The bench heard the petition filed by Samiuddin, a witness, who has asked for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

Samiuddin also asked for the case to be transferred outside Uttar Pradesh and the bail for the main accused is cancelled.

When did the incident take place?

On June 18, meat trader Qasim Qureshi was lynched by a mob of 20-25 people in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, about 70 km away from Delhi.

Samiuddin, 65, was beaten by the mob and is the sole witness in the case.

The mob allegedly attacked Qasim and Samiuddin on suspicions of cow slaughter.

The violence was captured on mobile phones and the videos were captured through social media.

Samiuddin has denied allegations of cow slaughter.

What has the police done?

In the FIR, the Pilakhuwa police stated that incident was due to road rage rather than for alleged cow slaughter.

Four people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

"My condition wasn't good... I couldn't even speak much. They said 'fine, we will take it later'. After I got out of the ICU, nobody came to take my statement," Samiuddin told NDTV.

Rakesh Sisodia, the main accused in the case, was arrested but released on bail after a few days.

Sisodia was caught on camera by NDTV boasting about the lynching.

"Haan maine bola ki wo gaaye kaat rahe they, maine usko kaat diya... jailer ke saamne,” Sisodia told NDTV.

The police have also apologised for a photo that went viral, which showed Qasim being dragged by the mob as three policemen watched.

The police say the photo was captured a few minutes after they arrived and troid taking the victims to the hospital.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #India #Uttar Pradesh

