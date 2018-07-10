App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Happy to get merger letter; we will remain competitive: Vodafone CEO designate

The top management of British telecom major Vodafone today met communications minister Manoj Sinha and secretary Aruna Sundararajan following approval of its Indian arm with Idea Cellular.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

British telecom major Vodafone said it will remain competitive post-merger with Idea Cellular in the India market, which has seen huge disruption and turbulent tariff war with entry of new entrant Reliance Jio.

"We will remain competitive," Vodafone CEO designate Nick Read told PTI after meeting with top brass at the telecom ministry.

Read confirmed to have received the letter approving the merger.

"We are happy to receive the letter," Read said.

There have been speculation that Idea Cellular and Vodafone may challenge in court the demand of Rs 3,976 crore for one time spectrum charge of Vodafone India, and joint bank guarantee of Rs 3,342 crore sought by DoT before it grants final approval for the merger.

Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao, who will remain in office till October, said: "I am very optimistic," that it the new entity, to be named Vodafone Idea Ltd, will be in place before he remits the office.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 07:27 pm

