App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Happy that govt functionaries holding constructive dialogue with me: Bengal guv

The governor, on the sidelines of a programme in Jalpaiguri, also said that several key functionaries of the government have met him over the past few days to brief him on the initiatives being taken for the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he was happy that talks with the state government over issues of concern have begun, and expressed hope that he would be able to perform his constitutional duties without hindrance.

The governor, on the sidelines of a programme in Jalpaiguri, also said that several key functionaries of the government have met him over the past few days to brief him on the initiatives being taken for the state.

"The honourable chief minister (recently) met me for an hour; the chief secretary has also met me several times. I have also had constructive discussions with state Finance Minister Amit Mitra and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

Close

"I hope this process will continue and I will be able to discharge my constitutional responsibilities," he said.

related news

The governor had on Thursday held a meeting with Chatterjee on the current education scenario in the state.

"Had more than an hour one to one productive meeting with Senior Minister for Higher Education Partho Chatterjee. Wholesome way forward in education scenario was discussed. Deliberations covered all pending issues in education including concerning Universities (sic)," he had tweeted.

The chief minister had visited Dhankhar for an hour at the Raj Bhavan on February 17 - the first such meeting between them since July 2019 when he assumed office.

Dhankhar's ties with the government have been filled with rancour ever since he rushed to the rescue of Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was heckled and manhandled at Jadavpur University where he had gone to address a function of the RSS-linked ABVP.

He had been seeking a meeting with Banerjee since December last year, but it did not come about as the government invariably cited the chief minister's preoccupation with other engagements.

Though what exactly transpired at the hour-long meeting on Monday was not immediately known, sources said the two discussed "various issues".

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 04:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.