    Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Remembering the inspirational teachers of all time

    Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Let’s take a look at some of these inspirational teachers of all times

    CNBC-TV18
    September 05, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
    It's the day to thank you favourite teachers.

    Teachers’ day is celebrated on September 5. The day also marks the birth anniversary Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. He was a philosopher, scholar and politician who dedicated his life to educating the youth of the country.

    Dr Radhakrishnan was the first Indian to hold a chair at the University of Oxford - the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religion and Ethics (1936-1952).

    When it comes to the field of education, India has a very deep-rooted history. Along with Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, there are several great Indian teachers, who are credited for transforming education in more ways than one. These teachers also had a great influence on ciety. Let’s take a look at some of these inspirational teachers of all times:

    1. Gautam Buddha

    After attaining enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, Gautam Buddha set on a mission to teach people the way of life. For 45 years, Gautam Buddha along with his disciples travelled across India to share his wisdom and teachings. The teachings of Lord Buddha are also known as Dhamma.

    2. Chanakya

    Chanakya is arguably a prominent figure of wisdom and knowledge in Indian history. He was a teacher, philosopher, economist, and statesman who wrote the Indian political treatise, the ‘Arthashastra’ (Science of Politics and Economics). His teachings also known as Chanakya Neeti still hold relevance.

    3. Swami Vivekananda

    Swami Vivekananda was a social reformer, philosopher, and great thinker. He essayed a key role in introducing the Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

    4. Savitribai Phule

    Savitribai Phule was the first female teacher of modern India. She fought for women's rights during British rule. She is often described as “one of the first-generation modern Indian feminists”. The school started by Savitribai Phule had just nine girls, however, the number gradually increased to 25. The curriculum taught at Savitribai's school included Mathematics, Science and Social Studies instead of Brahmanical texts like Vedas and Shastras.

    5. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

    Dr APJ Abdul Kalam always wanted to be remembered as a teacher. Even when he became the President in 2002, it didn’t deter his inclination toward teaching. “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre and future of an individual…youth have a dream and also they have a pain,” APJ Abdul Kalam had said.Happy Teachers’ Day!
    CNBC-TV18
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 09:24 am
