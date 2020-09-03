Happy Teachers' day 2020 | 25 wishes to send teachers via SMS, WhatsApp

The birth date of the second president of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on September 5 is celebrated as Teacher's Day.
Teachers' Day is a special day for the appreciation of teachers, and may include celebrations to honour them for their special contributions in a particular field area, or the community in general.
The second president of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, was born on September 5, 1888. This day has been celebrated as Teacher's Day since 1962. On this day, teachers and students report to school as usual but the usual activities and classes are replaced by activities of celebration, thanks and remembrance. In some schools, senior students take the responsibility of teaching in order to show their appreciation for the teachers.
Teachers and students across the world have a unique bond. On Teachers' Day, students send them emotional messages and thank them for believing in us and guiding us in tough times. A teacher or a mentor may not be restricted to school and college. Anyone may be that person who we can look up to as a role model.
