Happy Dussehra 2018: Top messages to share with your loved ones to make the day special

Dussehra is being observed on two days this year. While some are celebrating it on October 18, others are commemorating the victory of good over evil on October 19.
The day, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated for different reasons in different parts of the country. Some celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, by burning his effigies. Others celebrate the mythological story of Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura.
The belief behind the celebration may differ but the zeal is the same.
This year, the festival is being celebrated for two days. While some people are celebrating it on October 18, others believed it falls on October 19.
- Dussehra signifies the victory of good over evil.
May all the evil around you vanish by the
virtue of the goodness in and around you.
Happy Dussehra!
- Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful Dussehra.
- May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra!
- Let’s start a great life by conquering our eternal 5 evils:
Kaam, Krodh, Lobh, Moh, Ahankar.
Let’s take the oath to give a dimension to our life on this auspicious festival.
Happy Dussehra!
- May this Dussehra bring you loads of joy, success and prosperity, and may your worries burn away with the effigy of Ravana. Wishing you a year full of smiles and happiness.
- Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Ram bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.
- May the Goddess Durga turn all your dreams into reality this Vijaya Dashami! Stay blessed.
- A time for celebration,
A time for victory of good over bad,
A time when world see the example of power of good.
Let us continue the same spirit.
Happy Dussehra!
- On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!
- D – Devil in
U – Your life by giving you
S – Splendid and
S – Sparkling
E – Energy which brings
H – Happiness,
R – Riches and
A – Abundance!
Happy Dussehra!
- Troubles as light as Air,
Love as deep as Ocean,
Friends as solid as Diamonds,
Success as bright as Gold.
May you bless with all these.
Happy Dussehra!