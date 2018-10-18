Happy Dussehra 2018: Top messages to share with your loved ones to make the day special

Dussehra is being celebrated across the nation and people are celebrating the auspicious day that marks the victory of good over evil.

The day, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated for different reasons in different parts of the country. Some celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana, by burning his effigies. Others celebrate the mythological story of Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura.

The belief behind the celebration may differ but the zeal is the same.

This year, the festival is being celebrated for two days. While some people are celebrating it on October 18, others believed it falls on October 19.