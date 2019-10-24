Hansi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Hansi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Hansi is an Assembly constituency in Hisar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 77.63% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 74.08% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Renuka Bishnoi won this seat by a margin of 14652 votes, which was 11.2% of the total votes polled. HJCBL polled a total of 130807 votes.