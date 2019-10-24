Hansi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Hansi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage
Hansi is an Assembly constituency in Hisar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 77.63% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 74.08% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Renuka Bishnoi won this seat by a margin of 14652 votes, which was 11.2% of the total votes polled. HJCBL polled a total of 130807 votes.Vinod Bhayana won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 6283 votes. HJCBL polled 106397 votes, 34.33% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .