Hanging on a prayer: What Team India needs to qualify for the T20 World Cup

File image: Indian captain Virat Kohli (second left), celebrates with his team mates after a wicket (Image: AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Two consecutive drubbings against Pakistan and New Zealand have all but finished Team India’s prospects in the world T20 cricket tournament. Chances of the Virat Kohli-led team qualifying for the ICC Tournament are slim, with a lot hanging on circumstance and technicalities.

New Zealand’s 8 wicket win and Pakistan’s 10 wicket win, India’s chances are hanging on a prayer. The team is now on 5th spot in the 6-team Group 2. Not expected of the top 3 team in world T20.

Team India now has to win all remaining matches — against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland; besides hoping and praying that Afghanistan land an unlikely triumph against the formidable Kiwis – top 4 T20 team and in-form as yesterday’s match proved.

What could work for India?

India has matches against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland – all considerable lower ranked teams in world T20. But previous losses may have shaken confidence and team morale.

Their best bet is to win all three matches with high margins and improve their net run rate.

And while a dark horse, Afghanistan has already put up tough fights against Scotland and Pakistan - against whom they came close to winning. They also won decisively against Namibia.

The team’s spin attack and decent batting line-up is also a positive sign. They are also currently ranked second in Group 2 – a beacon of hope for India who are on the brink of a league stage exit, though technically not out.

What are the hurdles?

Pakistan is leading the pack and also expected to gain big wins against Namibia and Scotland. If Afghanistan manages to maintain its second spot and New Zealand takes third, team India will find itself back home.

Besides the games itself, the team’s mental well-being and form is now under scrutiny.

At the post-match press conference after India lost to New Zealand, bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said “bubble fatigue is a tough reality of the current times”. While acknowledging that they “absolutely need a break”, Bumrah also pointed to the coronavirus pandemic, staying in bubbles and the consequent bubble fatigue and mental fatigue.

“We try to adapt but bubble fatigue and mental fatigue also creeps in. You are doing the same thing again and again. It is the way it is, and you can't control a lot of things over here," he added.

He was however quick to add that while “staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long time does play a role on the players' minds”, the BCCI has done its best to make them comfortable.

Further though, Bumrah’s statement have raised concerns about “communication” in Team India as it seemingly deviated from skipper Kohli’s statement during the post-match presentation. The Indian captain had said that the team didn’t show proper body language and were not “brave” in their approach.

"I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball. We were not brave enough with our body language. We didn't have much to defend but we weren't brave when we walked out to field," Kohli said.

Weight of expectations

Kohli was asked about expectations from the Indian team and said this comes not only from fans, but from players as well. “There's always going to be more pressure with our games and we've embraced it over the years. Everyone who plays for India has to embrace it. And when you cope together as a team you overcome it and we haven't done it these two games,” he admitted.

"Just because you're the Indian team and there are expectations doesn't mean you start playing differently. I think we're fine, there's a lot of cricket left to play," Kohli added, referring to the three remaining group games that the team must win to stay in contention.

For now, it is a wait and watch game.

(With inputs from PTI)