Coronavirus pandemic | Handset makers want essential label for mobile phones: Report

Companies that manufacture handsets have asked the government to consider providing the essentials tag to mobile phones during the nationwide lockdown, The Economic Times reported.

Industry lobby India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has written a letter on the subject to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21 seeking a direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to include mobile phones in the list of essential items, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Only essential items, as specified by the home ministry, can be manufactured and supplied during this period.

"We request for your kind direction to the MHA on this very important recommendation from the industry which is duly considered and approved by the crisis management structure set up by you – the Empowered Group of Technology and Data Management," ICEA said in its letter.

The ICEA represents handset brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Apple and Lava, and contract manufactures such as Foxconn and Wistron.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had previously recommended that mobile phones and related products be listed as essentials. The suggestion was also made to home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in a letter dated April 20.