Hand-holding of deprived communities necessary, reservation being ensured: PM at Red Fort

Reservation is being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards and general category poor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI
August 15, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Reservation is being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards and general category poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address and stressed that the hand-holding of deprived communities is necessary.

"We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities," the prime minister said. Over 4.5 crore new households have received piped water supply within two years of 'Jal Jeevan Mission', he said.

The prime minister, who hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort before his speech, gave a call for 'Sabka Prayas' along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a new India. India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, Modi said.

India Independence Day 2021 LIVE Updates

"We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence," the prime minister said. Modi stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony.

Close

People can take pride that the world's largest Covid vaccination programme in going on in the country, he said. He lauded doctors, nurses as well those involved in vaccine manufacturing and others involved in fighting COVID-19.

Pain of partition was one of the greatest tragedies of last century, the prime minister said while asserting that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. He also lauded India's Olympic contingent, which was present at the Red Fort, and said their performance encouraged the youth of the country.
PTI
Tags: ##IndependenceDay #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister
first published: Aug 15, 2021 08:47 am

