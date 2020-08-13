HAL's Light Combat Helicopters deployed for operations at Leh amid LAC tensions

The Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) in a statement on August 12 said two Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) produced by it have been deployed for operations at high altitude (Leh sector) to support the Indian Air Force (IAF) at short notice.

The development comes amid tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"It is the lightest attack helicopter in the world designed and developed by HAL to meet the specific and unique requirements of Indian Armed Forces reflecting the crucial role of HAL in 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'," HAL's CMD, R Madhavan, said.

Officials told Hindustan Times that the deployment is symbolic in nature and an acknowledgement of the potential that platform holds. It is, however, yet to be fully weaponised according to IAF's requirements, according to the report.

"The LCH holds a lot of promise but is not really capable of carrying out missions in its current configuration. It lacks anti-armour and air-to-air weapons. That’s work in progress," the officials said.

In the statement, HAL said the Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora took part in operation along with HAL test pilot, Wg Cdr (Retd), Subash P John recently by taking-off from high altitude location to a forward area for a simulated attack on a high altitude target.

"This was followed by a landing at one of the most treacherous helipads in the region. The LCH successfully demonstrated its quick deployment prowess to forward locations in extreme temperatures," the company said in a statement.

The IAF and the Indian Army together need around 160 LCHs, HAL said.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had approved the proposal for an initial batch of 15 LCHs, the statement said.

The IAF issued Request for Proposal (RFP) for 15 Limited Series Production (LSP) helicopter (10 for IAF and 5 for Army) and HAL had submitted its response, it said, adding, technical evaluation and the price negotiations have been concluded and the order is expected shortly.

"However, as a proactive measure, HAL has launched production of LSPs in anticipation of orders at its Bengaluru facility," the HAL statement said.