Hallmarking to be mandatory for gold jewellery from 2021: Ram Vilas Paswan

The government will make hallmarking for gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory from January 15, 2021, to ensure quality, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on November 29.
The department of consumer affairs will issue a notification by January 15, 2020, for making gold hallmarking mandatory.However, one year period will be provided for implementation of this decision to enable jewellers clear their existing stock.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 04:30 pm