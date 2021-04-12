English
Half of Supreme Court staff test positive for COVID-19: Report

India has reported 1.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry's latest data shows.

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
Supreme Court (Shutterstock)

Around half of the staff at the Supreme Court has tested positive for COVID-19, as the second wave of infections continues unabated across the country, NDTV has reported.

Hearings will now likely be held via video-conferencing and the entire court premises, including courtrooms, is now being sanitised, the news channel reported.

Additional Registrar, DEU, said benches will sit an hour after their scheduled time.

"All the benches which are scheduled to sit at 10.30 am will sit at 11.30 am and those scheduled to sit at 11 am will sit at 12 noon in Supreme Court, today," the Additional Registrar, DEU said in a statement.

The Additional Registrar, DEU also said physical mentioning of cases will be suspended till further notice, but mentioning through video-conferencing will continue, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

India reported 1.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's latest update.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Apr 12, 2021 10:07 am

