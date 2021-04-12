Half of Supreme Court staff test positive for COVID-19: Report

Supreme Court (Shutterstock)

Around half of the staff at the Supreme Court has tested positive for COVID-19, as the second wave of infections continues unabated across the country, NDTV has reported.

Hearings will now likely be held via video-conferencing and the entire court premises, including courtrooms, is now being sanitised, the news channel reported.

Additional Registrar, DEU, said benches will sit an hour after their scheduled time.

"All the benches which are scheduled to sit at 10.30 am will sit at 11.30 am and those scheduled to sit at 11 am will sit at 12 noon in Supreme Court, today," the Additional Registrar, DEU said in a statement.

The Additional Registrar, DEU also said physical mentioning of cases will be suspended till further notice, but mentioning through video-conferencing will continue, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India reported 1.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's latest update.