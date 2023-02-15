HAL inks transfer of tech pact with CSIR lab for design of fin and rudder for LCA-Tejas

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for the design know-how, production and commercialisation of composite fin and rudder assemblies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) - Tejas at Aero India in Bengaluru.

With the signing of the technology transfer for fin and rudder, the defence PSU can directly produce these composite parts for the series production of LCA Mk1A aircraft meeting the initial requirement of Indian Air Force squadrons, NAL said in a release on Wednesday.

Tejas is an indigenous 4.5 generation, all-weather and multi-role fighter aircraft for the IAF.

Over the last three decades, CSIR-NAL has developed many critical technologies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and continues to support this major national programme, NAL said.

It said Advanced Composites Division (ACD) of CSIR-NAL has pioneered the design and development of composite structures for LCA using innovative and cost-effective manufacturing technologies, including co-curing. The laboratory further said it has played a pivotal role in the development of the composite components for LCA-Tejas which includes fin and rudder, wing spars, wing fuselage fairings, fairing blocks, centre fuselage components and under-carriage doors.

The co-curing technology developed by CSIR-NAL has resulted in reducing the weight and also part counts that has improved the structural efficiency by minimising the number of mechanical joints, it said, adding that this has resulted in more than 20 per cent savings in cost and 25 per cent reduction in weight of LCA-Tejas.