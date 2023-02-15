 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HAL inks transfer of tech pact with CSIR lab for design of fin and rudder for LCA-Tejas

Feb 15, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for the design know-how, production and commercialisation of composite fin and rudder assemblies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) - Tejas at Aero India in Bengaluru.

With the signing of the technology transfer for fin and rudder, the defence PSU can directly produce these composite parts for the series production of LCA Mk1A aircraft meeting the initial requirement of Indian Air Force squadrons, NAL said in a release on Wednesday.

Tejas is an indigenous 4.5 generation, all-weather and multi-role fighter aircraft for the IAF.

Over the last three decades, CSIR-NAL has developed many critical technologies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and continues to support this major national programme, NAL said.