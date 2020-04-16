App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

HAL hands over more than 300 Aerosol boxes to various state govts

Aerosol boxes act as an insulator between the doctor and the patient to various state governments, as part of the fight against COVID-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: HAL Hawk-i
Representative image: HAL Hawk-i
 
 
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Thursday said it has produced and handed over more than 300 Aerosol boxes that act as an insulator between the doctor and the patient to various state governments, as part of its fight against COVID-19.

As part of its continued fight against COVID-19, HAL has produced and handed over more than 300 Aerosol boxes to various state governments like Karnataka, UP, Maharashtra, AP, Telangana and Kerala to be used in hospitals, the company said in a statement.

It said, the transparent box acts as an insulator between the doctor and the patient, and it can significantly reduce the possibility of COVID-19 transmission to doctors and medical staff treating coronavirus patients.

The boxes are produced at various divisions of HAL across the country.

The results are encouraging and we can cater to more hospitals and states in this hour of need, HAL CMD R Madhavan said.

HAL management has already announced a contribution of Rs 26.25 crore in PM-CARES fund, the company said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #Business #Covid-19 #HAL #Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.