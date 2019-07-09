App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haj pilgrims can carry Zamzam water within permissible baggage allowance: Air India

The well of Zamzam is located in Mecca in Saudi Arabia and many Haj pilgrims bring the holy water from the well for family and friends.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Air India on July 9 stated that pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia after Haj will be allowed to carry holy water from the Zamzam well within the permissible baggage allowance.

On July 4, the sales team of Air India's Jeddah office reportedly wrote to all travel agents stating that till September 15, due to change of aircraft and limitation of seats, Zamzam cans will not be allowed on flight Nos. AI966 (Jeddah-Hyderabad-Mumbai) and AI964 (Jeddah-Cochin).

Air India tweeted on Tuesday, "With reference to instructions regarding non carriage of Zamzam cans, on AI966 and AI964, we wish to clarify that passengers are allowed to carry Zamzam cans within their permissible baggage allowance."

"Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused," the airline added.

The webiste of the national carrier states that as per a notice issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, passengers will not be allowed to carry in their hand baggage liquids exceeding 100 ml, except medicines, inhalers accompanied by prescriptions and baby food.

"These items (in hand baggage) will be carried in one clear transparent re-sealable, one litre size plastic bag and will be subjected to the prescribed screening and security checks," the wesbite says.

There is no restriction on how much liquid can be carried in a check-in baggage.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Air India #aviation #Haj pilgrims #India #world

