Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hailstorm leads to IndiGo flights cancellations, diversions

Reports, however, added that the flights were also disrupted due to a shortage of crew

India's largest airline IndiGo suffered several flight cancellations over the weekend due to a severe hailstorm, the carrier said.

Reports, however, added that the flights were also disrupted due to a shortage of crew.

While the airline didn't disclose the extent of the disruption, reports said over 50 flights were cancelled.

"Due to a severe hailstorm in North India on Friday, February 7, 11 IndiGo flights were diverted. Consequently, this disrupted operations across our network the following day. As part of recovering our schedule, positioning of the crew and aircraft had to be readjusted. As a result, a number of flights were cancelled," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

The airline operates over 1,300 flights a day to 51 destinations in India and 15 overseas.
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #India #IndiGo

